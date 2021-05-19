Actor Sachal Tyagi says he does not relate to his wicked character Shakti in the show “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2” in any way. But he also added that he still managed to add a few nuances to the role.

“I have added certain nuances to Shakti. He is rude and wicked. He hates Pratigya. I don’t relate to this character in any manner. I am a totally different person,” he told IANS.

“The feedback has been inspiring,” Sachal Tyagi says. Further adding, “I’m really happy that people have accepted me as Shakti Thakur.”

Sachal Tyagi, who is presently shooting for Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, shares his experience working amid the raging pandemic. ” All precautions in place, everyone is following norms and making sure that we eat right, take rest and keep our immunity levels high. We have to keep moving. Hurdles make us evolve. I just wish and pray that his mayhem gets over,” he says.

The actor has also done shows such as “Ghar Ek Sapnaa”, “Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo” and “Mata Ki Chowki”.

