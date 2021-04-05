Television actress Surbhi Jyoti is enjoying her Maldivian vacation and has said that she is not a dull jack.

Surbhi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen playing beach volleyball. She looks stunning in a beautiful blue tie-dye bikini.

“All work and no play, Nahhh, I ain’t no dull Jack,” Surbhi Jyoti wrote as the caption for the pictures.

Check out the post shared by Surbhi Jyoti below:

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with TV her show ‘Qubool Hai‘ when it was first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016.

On the work front, Surbhi’s latest outing was in the digitally released series Qubool Hai 2.0, which also stars Karan Singh Grover.

The new season of Qubool Hai 2.0 also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Priyal Gor.

