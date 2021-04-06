Cardi B and Offset’s relationship remains to be complicated, but that does not stop them from breaking the internet with their ‘oh so lovely’ romance tale. Be it surprising the WAP rapper on her birthday or making public appearances together; everything is good in their paradise. In fact, Cardi’s recent confession about their lovemaking in 2017 will blow your mind.

Advertisement

It was after recording the song ‘Um Yea’, which the former couple collaborated on, that the two indulged in a lovemaking session. Keep scrolling further to know about this entire confession.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to give you this weird, fake a– romantic, awkward story,” Cardi B began a video message that she posted to Twitter on April 5. The “WAP” rapper’s version of a “romantic” story, instead, was a tale about how her collab with Offset — “Um Yea” — was made…and the lovemaking that happened afterwards.

“I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset, and he was doing ‘Um Yea,’ the song that me and him have together,” Cardi B continued. “And while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling and sh-t, while he was making the song and then I told him, ‘I want to get on the song.'”

“So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, ‘Oh sh-t, girl!’ And then we f*cked,” Cardi said. “We f*cked right after. So, yeah.”

Now that’s something, isn’t it? We wonder what Offset will have to say about Cardi B’s s*xual confession? Is this some kinda hint? Well, we leave that up to them.

Ever since Cardi called off her divorce petition in Nov. 2020, they have returned to the chemistry that once led them to have spontaneous lovemaking after recording ‘Um Yea.’ We hope things get back to normal between them and they continue with their s*xual encounters…hahaha!

Must Read: Loki Trailer 2 Out! Tom Hiddleston Is Set To Manipulate Us Into Loving Him All Over Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube