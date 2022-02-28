The wait for our Merc With A Mouth is only getting extended and the constant dodging and diplomatic answers to questions by the Marvel heads is only making it unbearable. With time and also thanks to the pandemic for further delay, Deadpool 3 has become one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. Ryan Reynolds who reprises his duties on and off-screen as Wade Winston Wilson was once actively talking about it and then stopped.

There are too many reasons to be excited about the movie. First of all, it is the third film in the trilogy and the first two have set the bar too high. The other is of course Deadpool finally finding a home at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will be the first time the film is made under the Marvel banner and not Sony.

Amid all this, now turns out Ryan Reynolds is finally opening up about the much-awaited Deadpool 3 again and has an update to offer. He says the discussions are on and below is everything you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

As per Comicbook, Ryan Reynolds, who is now promoting The Adam Project, when asked about Deadpool 3 said, “We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

Meanwhile, talking about the window for Deadpool 3 in the past, Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed it is set internally at Marvel studios. “We do,” Feige said when asked about a tentative release date. “And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.”

Deadpool 3 is being scripted by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. The two have replaced Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two films. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

