Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is enjoying a terrific run at the box office. After taking a good start, the film has shown positive trends on the following days, suggesting a long theatrical run. Let’s see how much benefitted from the Mahashivratri partial holiday on day 5.

Advertisement

The audience is loving the first-ever collaboration between Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and what was earlier touted to be niche content, is pulling off wonders. After making bountiful over the weekend, the first Monday test was passed with flying colours, setting the stage for Mahashivratri.

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Gangubai Kathiawadi managed to earn 9.10-9.60 crores on day 5 i.e. first Tuesday. Due to Mahashivtri, a jump was witnessed if compared with day 4’s 8.19 crores. The Indian box office total now stands at 56.41-56.91 crores. With the given kind of positive response, the film should comfortably cross the 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, just before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Supreme Court junked a plea seeking an injunction against Bhansali Productions from releasing the film. The plea was filed by Gangubai’s adopted son. A bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari after a detailed hearing in the matter dismissed the plea filed by Gangubai’s adopted son, Babuji Rawji Shah, against the Bombay High Court order.

Gangubai’s adopted son in the appeal, filed through lawyers Arun Kumar Sinha and Rakesh Singh, had claimed that the novel (Mafia Queens of Mumbai) and the movie tarnished his image, his deceased mother, and other family members, and statements in the plaint satisfy the ingredients, which defined defamation. (via- IANS)

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Donning The ‘Granny Look’ Gets Brutally Trolled As Netizens Compare Her To Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wife: “Ye Kiran Rao Ko Copy Karne Lagi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube