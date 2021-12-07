The Kapil Sharma Show is witnessing some really fun episodes lately. The latest promo witnesses veteran actors like Poonam Dhillon and Anita Raj grace the comedy show. Along with them, we will get to witness the gorgeous Zeenat Aman, who reveals why she was a part of rain and waterfall sequences in the past. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

There have been multiple songs in the past including Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Haye Haye Ye Majboori amongst others, that witnessed Zeenat bathing. Sometimes it was the waterfall, and other times it would be the rain!

Advertisement

Regarding the same, Kapil Sharma hilariously asked Zeenat Aman, “Kabhi yeh jharne ke neeche shower le rahi hai, kabhi baarish mein naha rahi hai (Sometimes, she takes a shower under a waterfall, and sometimes, she bathes in the rain),” Kapil told the audience before asking Zeenat, “Aapne kabhi apne director se poocha nahi ki aapko kya lagta hai, main ghar se naha ke nahi aati (Did you ever ask your director, ‘Do you think I don’t bathe at home?’).”

To this, Zeenat Aman left everyone in splits as she answered, “Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone told me that whenever I am made to bathe in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers)”

Check out the viral promo of The Kapil Sharma Show upcoming special below:

Meanwhile, this weekend of TKSS will also witness musicians like Anu Malik, Sadhana Sargam and Amit Kumar grace the stage. It will be a melodious yet fun night to witness.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for The Kapil Sharma Show updates!

Must Read: From Tandav To Kota Factory: Top 5 Web Shows You Can Watch Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube