It is a well-known fact that several Bollywood actresses have found love with Sports stars, especially Cricket. Both the worlds go hand in hand. But did you know that veteran actress Rekha was once linked with former Pakistan skipper and now Prime Minister Imran Khan? Scroll down to know more.

The former Pakistan skipper is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He is also known for his good looks and charm in the 90s. While he was linked with many actresses during his heyday, his affair with the veteran actress often made headlines.

As per News 18 report, Imran Khan also visited India and met with Rekha in Mumbai to spend some quality time with the actress for almost a month. They were often spotted enjoying each other’s company at that time. The duo also hung out at the beach together and were spotted at nightclubs.

Many even said that the couple was made for each other and they loved each other madly and truly. It was also said that the former Cricketer was all set to marry Rekha. Not just that, a throwback article published in The Star reported that the veteran actress’ mother also approved of their relationship and even consulted an astrologer regarding the future of their relationship.

However, it seems the relationship didn’t last long and the two called it quits soon. The report even quoted Imran Khan sharing his views on dating actresses. “The company of actresses is good for a short period. I enjoy their company for some time and then move ahead. I can not even think of marrying a movie actress,” he said.

Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain was also rumoured to have dated Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.

