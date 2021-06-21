Filming a r*pe scene for a movie is never an easy task either for the actress or the actor. And just imagine what if the scene has to be filmed between a brother and sister, wouldn’t it be even more challenging? Well, something similar happened with yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman and Raza Murad, who are cousins in real life but had to shoot for a r*pe scene.

Yes! You heard it right. Zeenat and Raza had to shoot for a r*pe scene for the movie Daku Haseena, but the actor straight away denied to shoot for the same. Later it was the actress who convinced her cousin to shoot for it.

According to several media reports, Raza Murad was told by the director of the 1987 film Daku Haseena that he had to shoot a r*pe scene with Zeenat Aman, but he backed down. Raza had only one thing in his mind that how could he shoot a r*pe scene with his sister? The director of the film Ashok Rao tried hard to persuade him, but he kept denying it.

When the makers of the film conceded defeat, they entrusted the task of persuading Raza Murad to Zeenat Aman. The actress then tried to explain to her brother that they are professionals and to be an artist; it is important to keep relationships aside and think about work.

It was then that Murad understood Zeenat’s point and agreed to shoot the r*pe scene.

During an interview, Raza Murad had said that the scene was told to him before signing the film. But during filming, he was not feeling it right. According to Murad, this scene shot with Zeenat Aman was one of the toughest scenes of his career.

Indeed! It must have been really tough for both of them to shoot this particular scene. Did you get a chance to watch Daku Haseena? If yes, then do you remember this scene?

