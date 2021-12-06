As 2021 is about to come to an end, the OTT industry in India has given us a wealth of quality and engaging shows which kept the viewers hooked to their screens. OTT players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Sony LIV amongst the others made sure to keep their subscribers satisfied and engaged throughout the year. Keeping true to its promise, the platforms released compelling Web series in 2021 such as Maharani, Illegal 2, Tandav leading the audiences to binge-watching the show.

The shows were not only loved by the viewers but also the critics. Let’s have a look at the shows which entertained the audiences.

1. ILLEGAL 2

Starring Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Parul Gulati, Tanuj Virwani, Satyadeep Misra and Akshay Oberoi. Illegal Season 2 is a courtroom drama that follows the life of an idealist lawyer, Niharika Singh as she navigates contentious legal cases, high profile rivalries and complex personal life. The second season of the popular franchise elevates the high stakes showdown between Niharika and her former mentor-turned-adversary Janardhan Jaitley, played by Piyush Misra to the next level.

2. MAHARANI

A political drama set in Bihar of the 1990s. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps, and the emerging voice…will an illiterate woman Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) survive this? Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) is a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema (Sohum Shah). All she cares about is her house and her husband. She wants to pack her bags and go back to the village after her husband resigns from the post of Bihar’s CM.

3. TANDAV

Tandav is a story that happens in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy – DILLI (New Delhi), where it takes you inside the closed, chaotic doors of power and manipulation and uncover the darkest lanes of Indian politics.

4. MUMBAI DIARIES 26/11

Mumbai Diaries is a medical thriller set in the Emergency Room of a hospital. The series explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. In this battle to save lives and heal others, the ones doing the fixing are the most broken.

5. KOTA FACTORY

Kota Factory is set in Kota, Rajasthan, an educational hub famous for its coaching centres. The show follows the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav (Mayur More) who moves to Kota from Itarsi. It shows the life of students in the city, and Vaibhav’s efforts to get into IIT by cracking the JEE Advanced examination. It also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles.

