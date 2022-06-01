Celebrities often receive immense hatred on social media for no good reason. Netizens troll them for the most bizarre reasons and make such unnecessary threats and life-wishes for them. As the nation is still trying to process the untimely demise of two music legends – Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, in a recent Instagram story, singer Badshah shared a screenshot of a troll wishing for his death. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Badshah is a huge name in the Hindi and Punjabi music industry and enjoys a massive fan following with over 12 million followers on Instagram. While the world was still grieving over Sidhu’s death, KK passed away last night and this has definitely come as a big blow to the music lovers across the globe.

Coming back to the topic, Badshah shared a screenshot on his Instagram handle of a troll message that read, “Tu kab marega bkl” with a caption that he wrote, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.”

Badshah continued it in the next story and wrote, “What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has opened up on trolls. Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have opened up in the past about the same and that it doesn’t affect them anymore.

What are your thoughts on Badshah getting hate messages from trolls on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

