Marvel films have a massive fan base and at one point in time each person wishes to be a part of the universe but not everyone is lucky. Not just common people, even actors from around the globe follow MCU religiously. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 expressed his desire to work in one of their films.

Although the film was delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic, from day 1 of its release, the movie has shattered multiple box office records. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also features Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Amar Upadhyay in key roles.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s massive success, he also spoke about his contemporaries whose performance he was impressed by the most. On the other hand, Kartik also revealed that he wishes to be part of a Marvel film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

When asked if he has seen a movie poster or trailer in recent times and felt he should have been part of it. Kartik Aaryan said, “Recently, I saw Dr Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic.”

He also answered if any actor’s performance humbled him, the actor said, “I can’t think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more.”

Talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan states, “I feel extremely grateful to the audience for this historical opening! As an actor, my biggest motivation has been to entertain the audience, and the love that’s been pouring in from the masses is not only encouraging but also validating on so many levels. This is not just a celebration for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team but for the Hindi film industry as a whole, and we are so happy that the film has been embraced the way it has.”

