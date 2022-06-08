Veteran star Govinda never fails to spread his magic whenever he’s on-screen and doing what he does best. Meanwhile, since last year, the actor has been working on the music videos for his YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Although some advise him to act in film and troll him for the songs, others praise him and support the actor wholeheartedly.

Advertisement

Before the release of his latest track, the Coolie No 1 star had also released a number of songs that includes, Tip Tip Paani Barsa Chal Na Friendship Karte Hai, Mere Naal, Chashma Chadha Ke, Hello and Tan Tana Tan.

Advertisement

Months after releasing his last song, Govinda on his YouTube channel Govinda Royalles shared the latest music video, also featuring Juhi Khan and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Hi guys, I am presenting my new song, Prem Karun Chhu. I hope you all will love it!”

After Govinda shared the music video, his fans were super delighted to see his dance moves. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ye to jkaas hai song & dancing skill to awesome…jyada talent bhi logo se dekha nhi jata isliye bollywood vale inn se dur rehte hai ..but koi kisike rokne se ne nhi rukta bhgvaan sbka Naseeb likha huva hota hai aur vo usko milkr hi rehta hai … Hero no.1 ek hi hai aur ek hi rhenge hmesa,” another wrote, “AAP jaisa koi nhi or na hi hoga …AAP lge rho sir ji duniya pr dyan mat dena.”

A third user commented, “Hero aisa hota hai…. whole bollywood should learn from him. Govinda ji is born in earth to become only Hero. Really a master piece,” a fourth user wrote, “Woww mere paas shabd nahi hain Guruji kya baat hai aapki energy to bilkul fire hai, Pushpa se bhi bhayanak.”

As reported by Hindustan Times, talking about Prem Karun Chhu, Govinda said in a press statement, “With greater adoption of digital platforms and high levels of interactivity on these platforms; I am finally able to share my love for music with fans all across the globe. I strongly believe that songs have the potential to narrate a story within a few minutes even without being a part of a feature film. Ganesh has choreographed the song and the viewers will be able to feel the energy. I always believe in giving the audience nothing but my best.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Swara Bhasker Slams Johnny Depp Fan Trolling Amber Heard, Says “Nobody Deserves To Be S*xually Assaulted”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram