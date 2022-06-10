Major is already doing well in the Telugu version and has recovered its costs. Meanwhile in the Hindi version too it’s fighting it out, as can be seen in sustained collections that it managed right from the release till Thursday. If there was good momentum seen over the weekend when Sunday collections were double of Friday, what further helped its cause was collections between Monday to Thursday staying on to be closer to that of Friday.

As a result, the first week now reads as 7.75 crores*. While this may seem low, what had to be noted is that apart from the Hindi version of event films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, these are actually some of the best collections that have been seen for films that have come from the South. The other film that did slightly better was Radhe Shyam but that had Prabhas coming after Baahubali series and Saaho. Here, Adivi Sesh is a new name for pan-India audience. Otherwise even Raw (Beast) with Vijay, Valimai with Ajith and Khiladi with Ravi Teja could hardly collect in their Hindi versions.

The manner in which Major (Hindi) is currently doing, it can keep its fight on for another two weeks, it could well aim for a lifetime total of 15-20 crores, which would be a fair result for a film from South that has managed to create some kind of an impression at least amongst the larger audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

