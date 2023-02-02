Actor Ashton Kutcher has finally aired his feelings about ex-wife Demi Moore’s explosive memoir from back in 2019 – detailing the pair’s messy marriage.

The ‘Two and a half Men‘ star, 44, admits feeling “f***ing p****d” at his former spouse for revealing their marital problems in her bombshell book ‘Inside Out’, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Despite previous reports suggesting that Ashton Kutcher “knew what was coming” in the page-turner, the Hollywood star has now spoken up in a new interview with ‘Esquire’ magazine.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Ashton Kutcher explained exactly what was going on four years ago when the couple’s private life hit the headlines.

“I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and (current wife Mila Kunis), and my life and my family. And then the next day, (the paparazzi) are at my kids’ school,” he said.

Demi Moore had claimed Ashton cheated on her multiple times and pressured her to have threesomes during their eight-year marriage. They began their relationship in 2003 and grew stronger together as they suffered a miscarriage soon after.

They married in 2005 and Demi Moore had IVF treatments in the hope of starting a family with Ashton Kutcher but ultimately it failed. Claiming how Ashton looked to make threesomes part of their s*x life, Demi stated in her new book that she went along with it to show she was a ‘cool wife’.

