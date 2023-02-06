Grammys 2023: Harry Styles On Winning The Best Pop Vocal Album, Says "There's No Such Thing As 'Best' In Music"

Harry Styles took home album of the year and Best Pop Vocal Album honour at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

After the ceremony, he spoke with Variety and said that he disagrees with the idea of ‘Best Music’ and that musicians never make a track with the intention of bagging the ‘Best Music’ award. Like every artistic expression music too comes from heart and then moves outwards as it connects with the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘As It Was’ singer Harry Styles told Variety: “A lot of different times in my life, I’ve listened to a lot of people in this category when I’m alone. I think on nights like tonight, it’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think anyone of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful.”

Harry Styles further mentioned as she spoke about his ‘Harry’s House’ co-writers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson: “We’ve always tried to not really stop writing. Because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it, and can feel like you’re either trying to prove something or follow something up. So we’re kind of always writing and trying to have the same intention behind what we’re making.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emma Watson Says Kissing Rupert Grint Felt Like ‘Incest’ In Harry Potter Movies As She Considered Him As Brother: “It Was The Most Horrible Thing I Had To Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News