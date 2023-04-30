The day Marvel bosses announce the final confirmation on the cast of their much anticipated, Fantastic Four Reboot, will be the day the workers at the rumour mills will take a day off. With time and the multiple casting updates that have almost scaled the entire industry, it seems like the excitement will reach even beyond the sky to know the confirmed lineup. Mila Kunis was the most recent name to enter the discussion and then get a new twist entirely. But it turns out she has decided to kill the conversation right at the beginning of it.

For the unversed, Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to welcome one of the most veteran and revered families. The studio announced a Fantastic Four Reboot in Phase 6, and fans have been pumped up to know everything that is happening around it ever since. While Adam Driver has been reportedly almost locked to play Reed Richards, several reports pitched Mila as his partner Sue Storm. But yesterday, the cards were flipped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out it is Mila Kunis who decided to handle today’s flip and has brought in a new twist to the tale. Kunis has confirmed that she is not debuting in the MCU with Fantastic Four, but she definitely knows who is. Read to know everything you should about the same.

Mila Kunis was first rumoured to be playing Sue Storm in Fantastic Four Reboot. It was yesterday when the tables turned and reports claimed that the actor is eyed for playing The Thing and not the matriarch. But now she breaks her silence to reveal that she is playing none.

“Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that’s in the industry, you’re going to start working together according to the Internet,” Mila Kunis said as per Comicbook. “[Shakman and I] went out to a deli and had lunch together, and somehow the next day I was in Fantastic Four. I am not in Fantastic Four, but I know who is. And I don’t want to get in trouble by the Mouse, so none of you are going to find out.”

So the void is back in the casting couple for Fantastic Four Reboot, let’s see who the next name is.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Salma Hayek Once Recalled Her Traumatic Experience Of Filming A S*x Scene As She Wasn’t Letting Go Of Her Towel: “… I Keep Thinking Of My Father & My Brother”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News