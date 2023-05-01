We are finally in the week we have waited for the past couple of years. Ever since it was announced that Guardians are returning to Marvel, and that too for one last time, we were pumped up. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, starring Chris Pratt, marks the end of the franchise that gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe one of its most unique IPs. This is an emotional turn in the MCU history as we see them get together for the last time. But seems like the same emotion is not being replicated in Rotten Tomatoes.

For the unversed, directed by James Gunn, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is the last movie that will reunite Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian, Vin Diesel (voice), Bradley Cooper (voice), and the ensemble. This is also the last time James will be directing a Marvel movie since he now takes the boss man chair at the DCU.

So while it represents many lasts, and the emotional quotient is at its peak, it seems like the Rotten Tomatoes score has an altogether different story to tell. As per which, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol has become the lowest rated movie in the Guardians franchise. Read on to know everything about this surprising update of the day.

While Rotten Tomatoes has become the newest good movie parameter, one cannot ignore the fact that it certainly is a deciding factor for many. As per a Direct report, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is right now at 80% Critic Approval Rating. It ties with the score of Captain America: The First Avenger finding itself in the 19th spot on the highest rating MCU Movies.

But unfortunately it also makes it the lowest rated flick in the franchise. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has lost to its two predecessors, Vol 2 is at 85% and Vol 1 at 92%. Which means the margin is not even ignorable, and that puts some tension on the makers. However, the reviews that have come out so far have been majorly positive about the movie.

If we compare the score of Vol 3 with all the releases from Multiverse Saga, it stands at number 4, following Spider-Man: No Way Home at first, Shang Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings at second, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at third. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Hits the big screen this week on May 5, 2023.

