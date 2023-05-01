The Kardashian-Jenner sisters never fail to make headlines, and after the new trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, they have become the talk of the town. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian accused her younger sister Kim Kardashian of stealing her thunder at her wedding with Travis Barker. Now, the SKIMS founder is seemingly hitting back at her via Instagram stories.

This is not the first time Kourtney and Kim have openly discussed their feud. They have repeatedly engaged in verbal rants, especially during their reality shows.

In the latest trailer of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian accused Kim Kardashian and said, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.” For the unversed, Kim collaborated with luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana a few months before Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italy wedding. For her wedding, the Poosh founder donned a white lace dress by the brand and felt Kim stole her thunder.

Kendall Jenner further explained Kourtney Kardashian “felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her.” Kim reacted to the accusations and revealed that she was unaware of Kourt’s feelings. She said, “I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head. Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Well, it seems that Kim Kardashian is now hitting back at Kourtney via her Instagram stories. The 42-year-old recently attended Usher’s concert with Khloe Kardashian. Kim ensured to fil the concert on her Instagram stories and kept her millions of followers updated about the same. In one of the stories, she and Khloe grooved to Usher’s track and wrote, “Nothing like having a sister,” in the caption. Fans feel Kim took a dig at her elder sister with the caption.

