Tom Hiddleston, aka Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU, is no doubt a talented actor, and he has proven his worth time and again. The British actor is very charming and his interviews with his co-star Chris Hemsworth are a treat to watch. But today, we brought you a solo interview of Tom from years ago when the actor shared the first thing he would do if he ever woke up in the body of a woman, and it’s totally hilarious. Keep reading to know about it in detail.

Not many know, but The Night Manager star actually auditioned for the role of Thor but ended up being one of the most adored antagonists of the MCU. He has made appearances in multiple Marvel projects and has his own web series Loki which will be back with a season 2 soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old video of Tom Hiddleston has been making the rounds on the internet where the interviewer asks a hypothetical question to the Marvel actor. She asks him what would be the first thing he would do if he ever came back as a woman. Tom looks evidently pretty young in this old video which has been shared by a fan account called ‘lokiscepter81’ on Instagram.

Tom Hiddleston answered, “Implants… I would say”, looking at his chest. He then continued, “Don’t know what I’m gonna do with these guys?” As he chuckled at his own answer, followed by the interviewer saying, “you’re gonna go right into surgery; that’s impressive” The curious actor then asks “What you mean if I already had them?” The interviewer assures him that since he will be coming back in the body of a woman, he will be all set.

The Loki actor then shares that after coming back as a woman, the first thing would do is go pole dancing. The internet can’t stop gushing over the actor; one wrote, “he’s so damn cute”, followed by,

“Poles and bewbs”

“Implants & pole dancing.. oh Thomas you twat”

“Ok.Now we know that Tom would be very s*xy and charming girl”

“He would be so good at pole dancing but looks painful too lol.”

“And that fact that he’s innocent and matter of fact as he says it … this lil no filter English Muffin ..”

“I love that is his first thought. You know where his mind is. “

Check out the old video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lokiscepter81

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Almost Replaced Zendaya’s Rival Timothee Chalamet Taking Home $9 Million In Wonka, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News