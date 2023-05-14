Emma Watson is among the most influential celebrities in the world. Apart from her stint in the Harry Potter movies, she is also known for advocating for women’s rights and equality. However, the actress has come under fire for promoting a brand owned by Brad Pitt amid Angelina Jolie’s domestic abuse allegations against her ex-husband.

Emma was cast as Hermoine Granger in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. After starring in all eight films in the franchise alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, she went on to do various other projects and got involved in social work.

In 2014, Emma Watson was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women. Soon after getting the post, Emma Watson began working for women and launched her campaign HeForShe. Throughout the years, she has worked rigorously for women and even dedicated her Instagram handle to draw attention to social issues.

Unlike her posts, Emma Watson recently left her fans confused as she partnered with her brother Alex Watson for his gin brand, Renais. Earlier this week, Emma even promoted Brad Pitt’s new gin brand and welcomed the Oscar-winning actor to the French Gin Club. Brad has apparently teamed up with Famille Perrin to launch his brand, the Gardener. Amid Angelina Jolie’s domestic abuse allegations against Pitt, Emma’s promotional move did not go well with her fans.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, complaining of domestic abuse. In 2021, the actress claimed she was even concerned about her kids’ safety amid her ongoing divorce. Now, Emma Watson’s fans are furious and slamming the actress for supporting Pitt.

A Reddit user wrote, “Collaborating with/promoting with a man who has been credibly accused of domestic abuse as the United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador since 2014 is definitely a huge pivot from how she has presented herself.”

Another penned, “Are there any women in Hollywood with a backbone to stand up for their fellow women? I’m so tired.”

A third user wrote, “It’s scary how they use feminism for their own personal brand, but they don’t give a two-second thought when it comes to siding with questionable men.”

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments.

