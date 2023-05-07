As the Harry Potter star posed in a see-through top for the magazine cover, some accused her of being anti-feminist due to her photos. The photo in the photoshoot showed Watson in an open, white, crocheted bolero jacket with no bra or shirt underneath.

The Beauty and the Beast star addressed the controversy during a conversation with Reuters, stating that feminism was all about choice. The actress was also the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and pioneer of the #HeForShe campaign, as she said, “It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is.” She later added, “They were saying that I couldn’t be a feminist and have b**bs”

Below is the photo of Emma Watson that was heavily trolled on the Internet!

While discussing more about the backlash on the photo, Emma Watson said, “It’s very confusing.” Adding more about feminism, she says, “Feminism is about giving women a choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my t—s have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

For the unversed, Emma Watson recently revealed she would be going on a five-year hiatus because she “wasn’t very happy” and added that she felt ‘a bit caged’. She was last seen in December 2018 in the production of Greta Gerwig’s beloved Little Women adaptation.

