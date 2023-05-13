Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once madly in love with each other and were one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood. The duo met on the sets of Mr & Mrs. Smith, became friends, fell in love, and got married. However, their marriage had a tragic end and their separation came as a shock to their fans. Today, we are taking back you to the good old days when the couple walked the SAG Awards red carpet together and shared passionate smooch without caring about others. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Brad and Angelina were known for dishing out major couple goals during the red carpet events. The Hollywood power couple, who usually refrained from indulging in any PDA but once they just couldn’t keep their fans off each other.

As per a report in Daily News, back in 2014, before Angelina Jolie walked the aisle with her then–husband Brad Pitt, the duo were spotted together at the red carpet event of the SAG Awards, and they looked stunning together. The couple complimented each other by wearing all-black outfits. However, it was their passionate smooch that stole all the limelight. Their kiss grabbed everyone’s attention, however, it didn’t even matter to the couple as they were lost in each other. During the entire event, they were spotted cuddling and exchanging kisses, and towards at the end of the event, they locked lips, and it made it clear madly in love they were at that time.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once known as the It couple of Hollywood. They dated each other for 12 long years before tying the note. However, the couple had a short–lived marriage. The couple filed for divorce in 2016 and parted ways forever, and the news came as a shock for the fans of Brangelina. Notably, the duo have six children together.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

