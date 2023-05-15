Is BLACKPINK Set To Disband After Their 7-Year Contract Expires In August? Rose Addresses BLINKS' Concern In New Viral Video

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is surely reaching new heights with every passing day. The band is one of the leading K-Pop groups in the world and has broken many records. However, their fans are worried about the “7-Year Curse” and if the four members of the band would continue to make music together. Now, BLINKS can sigh with relief following Rose’s latest statement.

The girl band began in 2016 with its four members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The four K-Pop stars were trained for four years before making their musical debut.

While many K-Pop fans are familiar with the 7-Year Curse, others must wonder what it is. For the unversed, most K-Pop idols sign a seven-year contract with their agencies to be in a group. Unfortunately, many of them do not continue with the contract and disband soon after it expires.

BLACKPINK signed a similar contract with their agency YG Entertainment in 2016. As their debut will complete seven years in August, their fans, BLINKS, are worried that they are also planning to disband. While BLINKS never fail to shower their love on BLACKPINK, the band members also ensure to stay in touch with their fans. Recently, during a stage show, Rose addressed the 7-Year Curse that has been bothering BLINKS and ensured that the band is not going anywhere.

In the clip making rounds on the internet, Rose could be heard saying, “thank you for waiting patiently for us & thank you for supporting our music for the past 4 years (Lisa: 7 years) cuz BLACKPINK isn’t going anywhere! we love you so much.”

As the video went viral, emotional fans thanked Rose for indirectly addressing the curse. A Twitter user said, “Is this a kind of confirmation okay Rose, don’t play with my heart,” while another wrote, “Yay! Thank God! Finally, some confirmation directly from the source.”

A third user wrote, “Omgg yasss!!i wanna see them together for many more years with their music.”

