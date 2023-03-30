Hollywood starlet Sharon Stone, who shot to fame with her 1992 thriller Basic Instinct, dropped a few truth bombs about the pay parity she faced when she landed the role in the hit film. 65-year-old, during her speech at New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards lunch, revealed how the lead actor Michael Douglas was a very big star at the time and got way more money than her.

Sharon Stone’s latest comes after she revealed at a speech how she was constantly humiliated by a line producer by calling her ‘Karen’ on the set of Basic Instinct and that she suffered in quiet about it. The Casino star also added how the room broke into laughter after she was nominated for a Golden Globe with ‘Karen’ attached to her name. Speaking of the pay parity, read on to know the details.

According to The Daily Mail, Sharon Stone, in her speech, spilt the beans on how less she was paid as compared to Michael Douglas for Basic Instinct. She added that she made $13.5 million less than the lead actor. “Michael Douglas made $14 million. Now, I was new. I was new, and he was a very big star,” said Stone. If calculated, the actress only made $500,000 for her role in the film. The actress stated, “We should think much more about what women can do.”

Sharon Stone’s latest speech comes months after she revealed that she lost “half her money” to the banking crisis. She had pleaded for donations at a cancer charity gala in Beverly Hills.

She then stated, “I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a f**king check.” She added, “And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here.”

