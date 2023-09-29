Hailey Baldwin Bieber may get a lot of hate online, especially from Selena Gomez fans, for being with Justin Bieber, but the woman surely knows how to dress up and look glam! She nailed yet another look as she graced the launch event of her skincare line in Paris recently during the Paris Fashion Week. The supermodel/entrepreneur looked delish in her mini dress for the event.

Hailey is known for her strawberry glaze makeup, which is a perfect balance of glam plus s*xy, and her choice of dresses always attracts the fans’ attention. Even if one hates her, there is no denying that she has a really good sense of fashion. Recently, while staying in the City of Love, she almost ran into Selena, who has been dubbed as her stalking the Calm Down singer by the Selenators!

Hailey Bieber perfectly donned the Fall colour as she stepped out for her Rhode event in Paris. The pictures have been posted on Social media platform X by 21metgala, where the supermodel, aka Mrs Bieber, could be seen wearing a tight-fitting brown colour full-sleeved mini dress. The snuggly fitted outfit perfectly showcased her s*xy toned legs, and its low-cut neckline gave a racy display of her cleav*ge.

Hailey Bieber paired her brown dress with a pair of matching leather heels, and she also sported black sheer tights, not revealing much skin. Her hair was tied up in a bun with a loose strand falling over her face. For accessories, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a few statement rings and an anklet.

For makeup, she went with a dewy base with blushed cheeks, lashes loaded with mascara and a bit of kohl on the waterlines. For the lips, Hailey Bieber put on a brown shade matching her outfit and tons of gloss on it. She looked perfectly ready for the Fall.

Check out the pics here:

Hailey Bieber is seen arriving to the Rhode launch event in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/HGdN8zsOBL — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 28, 2023

Hailey Bieber recently got into another controversy after she parked her car at a no-parking zone in Paris. As per reports, she got scolded by the restaurant staff over her mistake, and she also got trolled for it.

Anyway, Justin Bieber’s Missus knows how to turn heads at an event; what are your thoughts on her latest OOTD? Let us know in the comments!

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Bella Thorne Turned Into An Alluring Mermaid By The Pool, Striking Sensual Poses In A Cleav*ge Baring Blue Monokini, Making Our Hearts Thump With Her S*xuality!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News