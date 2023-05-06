Richard Madden is currently one busy star. He is occupied with the promotions of his series Citadel, where he is seen opposite Priyanka Chopra. The actor is handling multiple interviews and has an exhausting schedule, but he’s doing it all with ease. Probably that’s why he was irked when he saw Cara Delevingne acting sarcastically during one of her interviews. Their remarks on each other were quite ruthless and offensive, and to learn more about it, scroll on.

Richard rose to fame with his role as Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones. Cara has established her foot in Hollywood as a model and actress. While the two have never worked together, their feud became quite popular a few years ago.

In an interview with Style Magazine in 2015, Richard Madden called out Cara Delevingne for her laidback attitude in an interview. He said, “It made her seem ungrateful. She showed her age. For Cinderella, I did six weeks of those interviews, where you get asked the same eight questions. If you’re not capable of doing that gracefully, then don’t do it.”

Cara Delevingne did not take this light and had a strong retort for Richard Madden. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I have no idea who you are but I think it’s little desperate for a grown man to be bad mouthing someone they don’t know…if you really want attention that badly, try focusing on your own work and not other people’s.”

Take A Look:

@_richardmadden I have no idea who you are but I think it’s little desperate for a grown man to be bad mouthing someone they don’t know — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) September 15, 2015

@_richardmadden if you really want attention that badly, try focusing on your own work and not other people’s — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) September 15, 2015

For the unversed, he referred to a conversation the Suicide Squad actress once had on Good Day Sacramento. The hosts kept pressing her for being tired and exhausted and ended the interview by saying that Cara Delevingne should take a nap or drink Red Bull.

The Citadel actor was quick to diffuse the situation and tweeted, “Hi @Caradelevingne, nothing but respect for you. Misquoted and blown out of proportion.”

Let us know what you think of these actors’ verbal brawl!

