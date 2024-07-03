Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi are a power couple worth crores. The lyricist-songwriter and the seasoned actress have now increased their combined net worth with a recent purchase adding another asset to their valuables with a rise of around 4 – 5% in the total value of their combined assets.
Javed Akhtar – Shabana Azmi Net Worth
The power couple enjoys a combined net worth of around 206 crore, and they have added another property worth 7 crore to their assets. The veteran screenwriter has purchased an apartment worth 7.76 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighborhood.
Javed Akhtar’s Properties
This ready-to-move-in property is spread across 1199.42 square feet. The transaction, completed on July 2nd, included a stamp duty of Rs. 46.02 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The Sholay writer already owns the adjoining apartment that was bought for Rs 7 crore in 2021.
Trending
Interestingly, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi currently reside in this cooperative housing society and live in an apartment on a different floor apart from these two properties.
Javed Akhtar Owns 80% Of The Combined Worth
While Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi cumulatively have a net worth of around 206 crore, the Sholay writer owns 80% of the total assets with an individual net worth of around 167 crore. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi enjoys a net worth of around 40 – 42 crore!
Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi Salary
The power couple currently charges moolah for their contribution to the Cinema. Shabana Azmi demands a paycheck of 1 – 1.5 crore for each of her roles. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar takes home 12 – 15 lakh for every song he pens. Recently, Shabana was rumored to have been paid 1 – 1.5 crore for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
The Prime Property
Apart from the three apartments in Juhu, the couple owns a beautiful farmhouse in Khandala called Sukoon. Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar recently at this farmhouse. The couple also own a BMW.
View this post on Instagram
Well, that is definitely one super happy power couple, still growing together and adding millions to their fortunes!
For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Salman Khan’s 5259 Crore Family Net Worth Segregated: Bhai Owns 55.45% Of Khandaan’s Total Assets, Sohail, Arbaaz & Sisters Collectively Own 25%
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News