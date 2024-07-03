Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi are a power couple worth crores. The lyricist-songwriter and the seasoned actress have now increased their combined net worth with a recent purchase adding another asset to their valuables with a rise of around 4 – 5% in the total value of their combined assets.

Javed Akhtar – Shabana Azmi Net Worth

The power couple enjoys a combined net worth of around 206 crore, and they have added another property worth 7 crore to their assets. The veteran screenwriter has purchased an apartment worth 7.76 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighborhood.

Javed Akhtar’s Properties

This ready-to-move-in property is spread across 1199.42 square feet. The transaction, completed on July 2nd, included a stamp duty of Rs. 46.02 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The Sholay writer already owns the adjoining apartment that was bought for Rs 7 crore in 2021.

Interestingly, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi currently reside in this cooperative housing society and live in an apartment on a different floor apart from these two properties.

Javed Akhtar Owns 80% Of The Combined Worth

While Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi cumulatively have a net worth of around 206 crore, the Sholay writer owns 80% of the total assets with an individual net worth of around 167 crore. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi enjoys a net worth of around 40 – 42 crore!

Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi Salary

The power couple currently charges moolah for their contribution to the Cinema. Shabana Azmi demands a paycheck of 1 – 1.5 crore for each of her roles. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar takes home 12 – 15 lakh for every song he pens. Recently, Shabana was rumored to have been paid 1 – 1.5 crore for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The Prime Property

Apart from the three apartments in Juhu, the couple owns a beautiful farmhouse in Khandala called Sukoon. Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar recently at this farmhouse. The couple also own a BMW.

Well, that is definitely one super happy power couple, still growing together and adding millions to their fortunes!

