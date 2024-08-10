Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still enjoys viewership, especially because of its old iconic episodes. Many wouldn’t know, but Jheel Mehta, aka old Sonu, also occasionally goes down memory lane and watches an episode or two. But she’s now revealing secrets about the famous ‘Gokuldham Premiere League,’ which she claims was more fun than the Indian Premiere League (IPL). Scroll below for all the details!

Jheel moved on from TMKOC in 2012. She focused on her board exams, completed her education, and became a professional makeup artist. Despite enjoying a massive fan base on social media, Mehta has not returned to acting. To date, fans have requested that she return to their favorite sitcom, but clearly, she has moved on for good.

Jheel Mehta recalls the secret behind the filming of the Gokuldham Premiere League

Some of our favorite episodes from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were when the entire cast would come together for festivals or fun activities. Gokuldham Premiere League, a fictional version of IPL, enjoyed a separate fan base. But did you know Jheel wouldn’t know how to hit sixes? The filming of it was no less than a hilarious scam!

Jheel Mehta said during a podcast with Maven Media that she revealed her favorite episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She shared, “GPL, IPL se bhi jyada acha lagta tha. I don’t know if I’m supposed to reveal all this or not but pata hai six kaise marti thi mai? Camera mera piche hai, koi piche se ball fekta tha aur six (I liked GPL better than IPL. Do you know how I would hit a six? Camera would be behind me and someone would throw a ball from the back).”

The podcast is yet to go live. But here’s a trailer of it:

It is indeed heartwarming to see Jheel Mehta recall her good days on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Would you want to see her return?

