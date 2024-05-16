Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been one of the most discussed films for the past few months. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller was released in theatres in December. The response has been quite polarising, as some love the movie a lot while some hate it extremely. Along with the audience, even a few celebrities have shared mixed views on the Ranbir starrer.

When the Animal Trailer was released, many people made memes from specific scenes and dialogues. Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue delivery also became a meme format for many people. The makers must be enjoying the memes as they create more buzz for the movie. However, movie producer and T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar reveals that Sandee Reddy Vanga doesn’t like the memes.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Reaction to Animal Memes

Bhushan Kumar said, “Sometimes Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not okay with the memes on the film. He replies too much, I keep on explaining to him that he should not bother, it is benefitting our film only. All said and done, the film has become a cult film, everyone is waiting for part 2, we’ve done ₹ 900 crores business worldwide, so people want to talk, let them talk, it doesn’t bother us.”

The producer of Animal further told Zoom, “So many debates keep happening over the film. Even today, I see somebody or the other talking about it. It’s good for us. The moment people resume talking about it or making jokes, it picks up on Netflix again. It comes back in the top 10 list!”

In several interviews, Sandeep Reddy Vanga lashed out at critics and audiences who called his movie misogynistic. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ended on a cliffhanger and teased a second part, ‘Animal Park’. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

Animal is currently available to stream on Netflix.

