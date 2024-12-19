As 2024 draws to a close, it’s safe to say that this year has been remarkable for Malayalam movies. The industry has delivered memorable films that captured the audience’s attention from blockbusters like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, Premalu, The Goat Life, Aavesham, A R M, and Kishkindha Kaandam. However, amidst these big hits, a few hidden gems might have flown under the radar for those not closely following Malayalam cinema.

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on some of these lesser-known yet excellent films. Let’s dive into the list without further delay.

Best Underrated Malayalam Movies 2024

Gaganachari

Available On: Prime Video

Directed by Arun Chandu, this mockumentary-style science fiction film stars Gokul Suresh, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Aju Varghese, and Anarkali Marikar. Gaganachari carries a unique charm, incorporating AI-generated elements and surprisingly impressive CGI, especially for a production made on a limited budget. Set in a post-apocalyptic Kerala, the story unfolds in a world where the government has banned vehicles powered by crude oil derivatives, allowing only electric vehicles. Frequent floods and natural calamities have become the norm, and to add to the intrigue, aliens are also present in this dystopian setting.

Golam

Available On: Prime Video

Directed by Samjad in his debut as a filmmaker, this science fiction suspense thriller features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Wayne, Siddique, Ranjith Sajeev, Dileesh Pothan, and Alencier. The story unfolds in an IT company where the head of the organization is discovered dead in a locked toilet under mysterious circumstances. With no signs of forced entry or external interference, the death initially appears to be due to natural causes. However, driven by a strong hunch, the lead investigator suspects foul play, unraveling a gripping tale of mystery and intrigue.

Ullozhukku

Available On: Prime Video

This drama film, written and directed by Christo Tomy, stars Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles. The story revolves around the complex relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law following the death of the latter’s husband. Set in the flood-hit regions of Alappuzha, their home and even their church become inaccessible, forcing them to delay the funeral. As they navigate this turbulent time, long-buried secrets from both sides come to light, threatening to unravel their lives and shatter their fragile bond.

Mandakini

Available On: Prime Video

This comedy film, directed by Vinod Leela, stars Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar in lead roles. The plot revolves around a chaotic wedding night where the bride accidentally gets drunk on an alcoholic beverage intended for her husband. What follows is a series of hilarious misadventures that turn the night into a complete disaster.

Thalavan

Available On: Sony LIV

Directed by Jis Joy, who is widely recognized as the Malayalam dubbing artist for Allu Arjun, this murder mystery crime thriller features an impressive cast, including Biju Menon, Asif Ali, Miya George, Anusree, and others. The story revolves around a circle inspector and a sub-inspector entangled in a web of ego clashes. When the circle inspector becomes a prime suspect in a murder case, the sub-inspector embarks on a quest for truth and justice. Any further details would risk spoiling the suspense-filled narrative.

Did you watch any of these Malayalam movies this year?

