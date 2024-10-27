If you’re a fan of mockumentary shows like Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, or The Office, there’s exciting news for you in Malayalam cinema. A fresh addition to the genre, though with a unique twist, has just arrived. Gaganachari, a mockumentary with a sci-fi comedy core, has been quietly released on OTT.

Cast and Crew

Arun Chandu directs Gaganachari, and Chandu and Siva Sai co-write the screenplay. The film stars Kerala’s transport minister, Ganesh Kumar, Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Anarkali Marikar, and John Kaippallil. Sankar Sharma provides the music, while Surjith S Pai handles the cinematography. Editing is by Ceejay Achu and Aravind Manmadhan, with Vineesh Nakulan as the visual effects supervisor. Produced by Vinayaka Ajith and Krishand as executive producer, the film is a joint production of Ajith Vinayaka Films and Krishand Films.

Plot of Gaganachari

In a post-apocalyptic Kerala, nearly submerged by rising waters and scarred by the aftermath of World War III, two bachelors, played by Gokul Suresh and Aju Varghese, share a cramped existence with an eccentric, decorated veteran portrayed by Ganesh Kumar. Considered a hero who fought against extraterrestrial invaders, the widower lives by his own strange codes. With petrol and diesel fuel-driven vehicles now banned, the remnants of society move around in electric cars, and Kerala teeters on the edge of total collapse. Their bleak routine is disrupted by a mysterious visitor who ignites intrigue and unexpected infatuation in Gokul Suresh’s character. This visitor may be more than they seem, drawing the trio into a reality far stranger than they had imagined.

Release date and platform of Gaganachari

Gaganachari was quietly released on Prime Video on October 26, 2024, without any prior promotional material from either Prime Video or the filmmakers. The film is available only in Malayalam, but subtitles are provided.

Sequel of Gaganachari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suressh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

The sequel to Gaganachari, Maniyan Chittappan, will feature MP and superstar Suresh Gopi as a mad scientist. Suresh Gopi himself shared a motion poster with a striking, AI-generated feel.

Final Verdict

In closing, it’s worth noting that Gaganachari appears to feature a significant amount of AI-generated art, although Koimoi hasn’t confirmed this with the filmmakers. The film also uses varying aspect ratios, adding a unique visual style. The CGI and visual effects are arguably even better than those seen in some big-budget productions.

Trailer:

Follow Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Game Changer Pre-Box Office Business: Ram Charan’s Film Bags An Impressive Price In Telugu States, Just 6% Lower Than Prabhas’ Salaar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News