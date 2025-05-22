The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet has turned out to be a disastrous affair at the box office. This came as a huge disappointment for the fans of Ali since his last theatrical release, Rekhachithram was a super-hit. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collections remained the same since the 12th day of the film. Before that, the movie amassed 8 lakhs on its 11th day.

The total India net collection of the film comes to 2.37 crores. The film is now inching towards 3 crores. However, it will now wrap up its theatrical run below this figure.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Box Office Collection Of Sarkeet:

Day 1: 0.37 Crore

Day 2: 0.32 Crore

Day 3: 0.40 Crore

Day 4: 0.48 Crore

Day 5: 0.16 Crore

Day 6: 0.15 Crore

Day 7: 0.11 Crore

Day 8: 0.08 Crore

Day 9: 0.07 Crore

Day 10: 0.06 Crore

Day 11: 0.08 Crore

Day 12: 0.03 Crore

Day 13: 0.03 Crore

Day 14: 0.03 Crore

Total: 2.37 Crore

Sarkeet is also lagging behind Asif Ali’s previous super-hit Rekhachithram by 89%. The crime-thriller earned 22.95 within its 12 days. The film will soon be wrapping up its theatrical run in an unceremonious manner.

About The Film

Talking about Sarkeet, the film has been directed by Thamar KV. Apart from Asif Ali, the film also stars Divya Prabha, Orhan and Remya Suresh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Govinda Vasantha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

