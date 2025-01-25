Kollywood, in the year 2025 has a good start with Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, turning into a superhit. Another film that was expected to reach the success point was Kadhalikka Neramillai which stands at a total of 9.05 crore* in 11 days at the box office.

It now seems a little tough for Jayam Ravi’s film to secure a hit verdict at the box office, and it seems like the superstar might have to wait a little longer for a hit film – something he has been waiting for the last 5 years.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office

The film has come to earn lakhs. On January 24, the second Friday, day 11, Kadhalikka Neramillai earned only 10 lakh* at the box office, which was a drop of almost 52% from the previous day, the second Thursday!

Jayam Ravi’s Last Film

Jayam Ravi‘s last theatrical release was Brother, which arrived in the theaters on October 31 and earned 9.35 crore in its lifetime. The actor is now only 30 lakh* away from surpassing the lifetime collection of his last disaster. But this does not seem a good way since he is heading towards repeating the history of delivering yet another unsuccessful attempt.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Day 1: 2.25 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 1.5 crore

Day 4: 0.7 crore

Day 5: 0.85 crore

Day 6: 0.75 crore

Day 7: 0.3 crore

Day 8: 0.28 crore*

Day 9: 0.26 crore*

Day 10: 0.21 crore*

Day 11: 0.10 crore*

Total: 9.05 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

