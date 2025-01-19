Jayam Ravi’s latest release, Kadhalikka Neramillai, is struggling at the box office. In 5 days, the film stands at only 6.24 crore*, but as per reports, the budget of the film is on the higher side, crossing the 10 crore mark. On that front, it seems difficult for the film to recover its budget.

Jayam Ravi’s last theatrical release at the box office was Brother. The film did not fare well and was a flop at the box office. In fact, the actor’s other release Siren was also a flop at the box office.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 5

On the 5th day, January 18, Saturday, the film earned 0.67 crore* which was a very slight jump at the box office from the previous day, which brought 0.61 crore.

It seems to be a struggle for Jayam Ravi to get a clean solo hit at the box office even after years. The actor’s last hit at the box office was Comali, which arrived in the year 2019. Since then, the actor has not delivered a clean hit at the box office.

However, he has also been a part of ensembles like Ponniyin Selvan 1 and PS2, but the actor has been struggling for a solo hit since 2019. Hopefully, tables turned for him at the box office this year.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in seven days.

Day 1: 2.25 crore

Day 2: 1.52 crore

Day 3: 1.19 crore

Day 4: 0.61 crore

Day 5: 0.67 crore

Total: 6.24 crore*

*denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

