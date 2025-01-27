The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj has slowed down its pace at the box office. The movie started off on a high note but is now struggling to attain the success verdict. Let us look at the box office collection of the movie on its 15th day.

Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office Day 15

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer earned 1.72 crores on its 15th day when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a growth of almost 49% as the film garnered 1.15 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection now comes to 87.02 crores.

At the same time, with the additional taxes, the gross collection stands at 102.68 crores. The movie earned an underwhelming overseas collection of 17.5 crores. The worldwide collection of Daaku Maharaaj now comes to 120.18 crores. The film managed to cross 120 crores on its 15th day along with a growth in the day-wise collection. However, this is still not enough for it to attain the success verdict. It needs a more stable upward graph in the collection.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is still struggling to recover its entire budget. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a mammoth scale of 100 crores. With its current India net collection of 87.02 crores, Daaku Maharaaj has managed to recover around 87% of its budget. It looks a little challenging now unless the film showcases an improvement in the collection. It is also facing a tough competition from the recent South releases especially the Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

About The Film

Daaku Maharaaj has been directed by Bobby Koli. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, it also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath. The music has been composed by Thaman S.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Kudumbashthan Box Office Collection Day 2: Tamil Comedy Drama Takes 120% Jump From The Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News