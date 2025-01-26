The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer actioner Daaku Maharaaj started on a high note. But now, the day-wise collections have slowed down, and the movie is turning out to be a losing affair. Let us look at the box office collection of the film on its 14th day.

Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14

Talking about the same, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer earned 1.15 crore on its 14th day when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was an increase of almost 53% as the film had amassed 75 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 85.4 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Daaku Maharaaj comes to 100.77 crores. At the same time, the film earned 17.5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer now stands at 118.27 crore.

The film is mounted at a budget of 100 crores. However, since the collections have drastically dropped now, it seems challenging that Daaku Maharaaj will recover its entire budget. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has managed to recover 85% of its budget with its total India net collection of 85.4 crores.

However, Daaku Maharaaj has gone on to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third-highest-grossing film at the box office after surpassing the lifetime collection of the superstar’s 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari. For the unversed, Bhagavanth Kesari’s lifetime collection came to 115.89 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to cross the lifetime collection of Akhanda, which stands at 120.20 crores.

About The Film

Daaku Maharaaj has been directed by Bobby Kolli. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Thaman S.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

