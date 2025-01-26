Venkatesh has offered a banger start at the Telugu box office with his latest release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam. In 13 days, the film stands at an estimated total collection of 156.70 crore. The comedy drama also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh alongside Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, and others.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of reported 50 crore, the film has earned a profit of almost 106.70 crore*, churning out 213.4% return on investment. In fact, the comedy-drama is very close to axe the profit of the most-profitable Telugu film of 2024!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Day 13 Estimates

On the 13th day, the second Sunday, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned a massive 9.5 crore*, which is a jump of 163% from the second Friday, which started the second weekend at 3.6 crore. Meanwhile, on the second Saturday, 6.3 crore was brought to the box office.

Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2024

The most profitable Telugu film of 2024 is HanuMan, which delivered 235% profit at the box office. While Venkatesh, with his latest release, has surpassed all the profitable Telugu films of 2024, only HanuMan remains to be axed!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam needs to earn a total of 167.5 crore. With the estimated 156.70 crore collection in 13 days, the film is only 10.8 crore away from axing the profits made by Teja Sajja’s HanuMan!

Meanwhile, Venkatesh has currently delivered the second most profitable year opener in 2025 out of the three profitable South Indian films. In 2025, only three films entered the profit-making zone, hitting the super hit tag – Madha Gaja Raja in Tamil, Sankranthiki Vasthunam in Telugu, and Rekhachithram in Malayalam.

