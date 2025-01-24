The year 2025 has opened on a good note at the box office with as many as 15+ big films that have already arrived at the box office in different languages. While some of them turned blockbusters at the box office, other films disappointed. But in total, almost 10 million ticket sales have already been tapped on BMS, with films like Pushpa 2 and Marco from last year still running in the theaters.

Top 10 Ticket Sales Of 2025

Currently, South Indian releases are ruling the ticket sales on BMS, along with some Hindi releases. Cumulatively, the top 10 ticket sales by Indian films, when added together, have registered 8.8 million ticket sales in total.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rules!

Venkatesh’s festival arrival on Pongal and Makar Sankranti has registered a ticket sale of 2.8 million, claiming the spot of the biggest ticket sale for an Indian film in 2025 on BMS! In fact, Venkatesh surpassed one of the biggest releases of 2025 – Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

No Hindi Films In Top 10

When we compare the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films of 2025 on BMS, no Hindi films could find a spot in the top 5. The highest ticket sales for a Hindi film in 2025 are Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani‘s re-release.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 on BMS for Indian films.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 2.8 Million Game Changer: 2.2 Million Daaku Maharaaj: 1.3 Million Madha Gaja Raja: 829.24K Rekhachithram: 822.92K Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 750.8K Emergency: 338.45K Identity: 243K Fateh: 220K Azaad: 122.35K

