Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release has concluded its third weekend at the box office. Despite many new releases, the romantic-comedy continued to find its niche audience and add moolah to the kitty. Check out the latest update on day 17.

Third Weekend Total

After two weeks, there has been a routine dip in collections. YJHD re-release is now playing in the vicinity of 0.50 crores. It witnessed a slight growth on Saturday. The third weekend total stands at 1.40 crores.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release will soon be facing competition from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-release, which is enjoying pre-release massive buzz. It dominated Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but the same will not be the case with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway starrer.

YJHD is expected to continue its re-release until January 24, when Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force will arrive in theatres and hopefully receive favorable reviews!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of YJHD re-release below:

Week 1: 12.15 crores

Week 2: 5.54 crores

Day 15: 40 lacs *

* Day 16: 60 lacs *

* Day 17: 40 lacs*

Total: 19.09 crores*

Total Box Office Collection

In its original run in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had raked in earnings of 190.03 crores. Combined with the re-release, the lifetime box office collections now come to 228.21 crores net.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer was made on an estimated budget of 45 crores. The makers have not revealed the cost of re-release. Considering the OG cost, the romantic comedy has raked in returns of 407%. It is a super-duper hit at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will continue to be the second-most profitable film of 2013 after Aashiqui 2, with returns of 612%.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 8: Vishal Earns 277% Higher Than His Last Release, Success Spree Continues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News