Madha Gaja Raja has already scored a victory in its kitty within the first week of its theatrical run. Vishal starrer is now officially a hit, as it has recovered its budget entirely and entered the profit zone. The box office collection remained decent on the second Sunday. Scroll below for the latest update on day 8.

Vishal starrer was delayed for as long as 12 years due to production and financial issues. It was finally released on January 12, 2024, ahead of Pongal. Fans flocked to theatres in large numbers to shower love on their Tamil actor. The result? The first Tamil hit of 2025. And there’s more to come!

Box Office Collection Day 8

As per Sacnilk, Madha Gaja Raja added 3.50 crores to the kitty on the second Sunday. After a jump on Saturday, it again remained on similar lines as Friday, which had accumulated 3.75 crores. It is way ahead of its competitors, Madraskaaran and Vanangaan, which were also released on Pongal 2025.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Madha Gaja Raja below:

Week 1: 25.20 crores

Day 6: 3.75 crores

Day 7: 4.15 crores

Day 8: 3.50 crores

Total: 36.60 crores

Vishal starrer is now inching towards the 40 crore mark at the Tamil box office. With the initiation of the regular working days, a routine drop is expected today. But that milestone will be unlocked maximum by tomorrow.

Madha Gaja Raja vs Vishal’s last 3 Tamil releases

Vishal Krishna Reddy has already gone way past the lifetime collections of two films out of his last three releases. Take a look at it below:

Rathnam (2024): 9.69 crores

Mark Antony (2023): 64.90 crores

Laththi (2022): 11.13 crores approximately

Compared to his last release Rathnam, Madha Gaja Raja has earned 277% higher collections in only 8 days.

