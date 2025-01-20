Things are finally looking favorable for Kangana Ranaut at the box office. Her latest release, Emergency, witnessed another jump on Sunday. Despite competition from Fateh, Pushpa 2, and other releases, the biographical drama is finding its niche audience. Scroll below for the latest update on day 3.

Crosses 4 crores on Sunday!

As per the latest box office update, Emergency made earnings of 4.25 crores* on day 4. It witnessed a further jump of 21% compared to 3.50 crores* minted on the first Saturday. Ideally, a film starring a renowned actress like Kangana Ranaut should have brought such figures on the opening day. But considering her last few flops, the trajectory looks good so far.

Kangana Ranaut’s biographical film, based on the Indian emergency between 1975 and 1977, is facing stiff competition at the box office. Pushpa 2 continues its strong run in the Hindi belt. Apart from that, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad and Sonu Sood’s Fateh are also attracting audiences, even though at a lower capacity.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Emergency below:

Day 1: 2.35 crores*

Day 2: 3.50 crores*

Day 3: 4.25 crores*

Total: 10.10 crores*

It is now to be seen how the film performs during the regular working day. The trend in the next 2-3 days will majorly determine its lifetime at the box office.

Budget Recovery

As per multiple online reports, Kangana Ranaut starrer is made on a decent budget of 60 crores. It has recovered almost 16.83% of the cost in the opening weekend. The film needs to maintain its upward momentum in order to achieve the breakeven stage.

*estimates, final figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

