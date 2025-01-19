Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani have finally made their Bollywood debut. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025, and opened to positive reviews. It has witnessed a slight drop in collections on the second day. Scroll below for the latest updates.

Witnesses a slight drop!

Despite a vast promotional spree, including Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18, the on-ground buzz wasn’t upto the mark. Abhishek Kapoor’s historical drama largely depends on word-of-mouth, mostly due to two debutants starring in the lead. Although there is a cameo appearance by Ajay Devgn, that did not create a lot of impact as far as ticket sales are concerned.

Azaad has made box office collections of 1.40 crores* on day 2. It witnessed a slight drop compared to 1.50 crores earned on the opening day. Ideally, the footfalls should have improved, given the positive reviews and the weekend benefit. However, it is to be noted that the tickets were available at discounted rates on Friday due to Cinema Lovers Day.

The two-day total now concludes at 2.90 crores*. Here’s a day-wise breakdown:

Day 1: 1.50 crores

Day 2: 1.40 crores*

Total: 2.90 crores*

Hopefully, there will be a boost in collections today, and Rasha Thadani & Aaman Devgan’s film will end its first weekend on a decent note.

Facing strong competition from new releases

Azaad is facing strong competition from new releases at the box office. It opened on the same day as Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which is enjoying a good run with 5.85 crores* already in the kitty. There is also Sonu Sood‘s Fateh, which had raked in 10.71 crores in its opening weekend.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

