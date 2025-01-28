Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, exceeded all expectations in the opening weekend and amassed over 70 crore net at the Indian box office. The number has been a pleasant surprise for many, as the film had a low pre-release buzz. Thanks to discounted ticket rates, it attracted huge footfalls and set the momentum. Now, it is working purely on word-of-mouth, and its day 4 collection proved that it will stay strong during weekdays.

After earning 73.20 crores during the opening weekend, the Bollywood action drama flexed its stronghold on the first Monday. As the weekend performance exceeded all projections, a drop of 50% or even a bit slightly higher was justified. All thanks to strong occupancy in evening and night shows, the biggie pulled off a surprising number by witnessing a fall of less than 50%.

On day 4, Sky Force scored 8.10 crores at the Indian box office. Compared to the opening day of 15.30 crores, the film dropped by 47.05% on the first weekday, which is a good hold. In fact, if we compare it with the last two big Republic Day releases of Bollywood, the Akshay Kumar starrer has shown the lowest Monday drop.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was released last year on the eve of Republic Day. It opened at 24.60 crores, and on the first Monday, it scored 7.50 crores, a huge drop of 69.51%. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released ahead of Republic Day. It opened at a staggering 55 crores (Hindi). On the first Monday, it earned 25.50 crores (Hindi), thus showing a drop of 53.63%.

As we can see, Sky Force has shown the best hold on Monday among recent Republic Day releases. If it continues to maintain the same momentum, it will emerge as a big money spinner at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

