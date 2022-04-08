In a recent turn of bizarre events, Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi – who happens to be the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, were stopped at the Goa airport. The couple was returning from Goa along with their son when two senior security personnel passed s*xual and racist comments on them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Farhan reiterated the incident on his Twitter account and lashed out at the Goa airport security. Not just that, he also revealed that the senior security officers tried to physically touch him and told his wife and son to stand in a different queue while the other families were all standing together.

Farhan Azmi wrote, “Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team”

Dear @CISFHQrs

I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team pic.twitter.com/gjHdnFajDN — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Farhan Azmi continued and wrote, “Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for sucurity. All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance.”

Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for sucurity.All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance @CISFHQrs — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Ayesha Takia’s husband concluded by writing, “It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty s*xual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500₹ note ( video on record ).”

It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500₹ note ( video on record ). @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport pic.twitter.com/DbJyGiv85M — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) April 4, 2022

Later Goa airport immediately reacted to his tweet and replied, “We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into.”

What are your thoughts on Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi getting assaulted at the Goa airpot? Tell us in the comments below.

