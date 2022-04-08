Sofia Hayat is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The singer appeared in the 7th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and rose to fame with the same in India. A while ago, Sofia was trolled for wearing a bikini on her Instagram handle and later the beauty took to the photo-sharing site and shared a bold and strong message against the trolls. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In 2016, Sofia turned into a nun and grabbed the eyeballs of netizens after making this huge revelation about her life. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, the singer also confirmed that she was dropped from a major publication house after her bikini pictures went viral on social media.

Sofia Hayat penned a bold note on Instagram, that read, “Being a woman who loves herself finally after years of judgement and persecution from this life and many lifetimes, I stand strong in what I am.”

Sofia Hayat continued and wrote, “If what I wear makes you judge me, and makes you think I cannot be a Goddess or spiritual or a mother god..then you only see lack in yourself and you have been effected by the programming of the manipulated matrix that is against matriarchy and women.”

The singer further wrote, “I recently had a major publication who wanted to write about my spiritual journey, and they interviewed me. After seeing my bikini images on Instagram they decided not to run the story because how can a former nun be spiritual and have the gifts I do when I wear a bikini..I would rather go naked … because that’s my pure natural sacred state. My heart is pure like a baby..my gifts are powerful and as a human..I am living and walking the earth as the incarnation of Quan Yin, Mary, Isis and Mother Christ.”

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat)

What are your thoughts on Sofia Hayat giving a savage reply to trolls judging her for wearing a bikini? Tell us in the comments below.

