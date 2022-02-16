Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat has made headlines time and again owing to the decisions she makes in her personal life or something she says. While she was in the news for reasons like becoming a nun and then leaving it to marry her Romanian boyfriend, Vlad Stanescu (on April 24, 2017), she also became the talk of the town falling their split.

In a 2018 conversation, a little over a year of marriage, Sofia revealed her estranged husband had tried to murder her. She made this revelation after she announced that they were expecting their first child but suffered a miscarriage soon after. Read on to know all she had to say about her ex-husband.

Talking about these allegations to Spotboye in 2018, Sofia Hayat said, “Yes, that’s true. Vlad tried to strangulate me.” She added, “I have done what was required. The police are now looking out for him. I filed the complaint yesterday. We still don’t know if he is in London or Romania.”

Sofia Hayat added, “The police thinks he is psycho; he doesn’t remember things, makes up stories and he tries to convince you that you are imagining things. Besides the things which I have revealed earlier, would u believe that he was hiding my socks too and saying that he doesn’t know where they are.”

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant also revealed that Vlad Stanescu was extremely insecure about the difference in their respective wealth. She stated, “He once questioned me that why hadn’t I included his name as the beneficiary in my will. I told him that you don’t ask such things to people whom you love. But he said that he needs to think along those lines.”

Talking about Sofia Hayat, in June 2016 the actress announced that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother. On April 24, 2017, she married her Romanian boyfriend, Vlad Stanescu. Come April 27, 2018, she took to social media and shared a big note announcing her separation and that she has dumped her husband.

