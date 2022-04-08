After the reception of the trailer and the previous tracks from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2, the team is finally out with the latest song ‘Miss Hairan’ with vocals by none other than Tiger Shroff.

The track composed by AR Rahman marks the action star’s singing debut in a feature film and has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan and Rahul Shetty.

The team of ‘Heropanti 2’ including leads Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and director Ahmed Khan showcased ‘Miss Hairan’ to the media, treating them to the track brimming with pop colors and a cutting-edge, new-age vibe on the big screen.

At the event Tiger spoke about how this was a special moment in his career with producer Sajid Nadiadwala having launched him both as an actor in Heropanti and as a singer in Heropanti 2.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Heropanti 2’s ‘Miss Hairan’ is out now!

