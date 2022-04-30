Despite the release of two new films Heropanti 2 and Runway, there has been no stopping KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). The film has been pretty much unaffected as it saw a regular Thursday (5.68 crores) to Friday (4.25 crores) drop. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that had there been no new releases, the collections could as well have been higher than the previous day since more screens would have been available with higher ticket prices coming into play as well.

The trend so far indicates that KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) could well turn out to be quite close to Heropanti 2 collections on Saturday. It should find itself in the range of 7.5-8 crores comfortably with a potential to go even higher up. As for Sunday, it should run riot and easily score in double digits. The trend should continue well into Monday as well due to the pre-Eid holiday and then Tuesday would be just fantastic as the Muslim audience would be out in full force after many weeks to step into theatres. All in all, a bountiful extended weekend awaits the Yash starrer.

All of this also means that after collecting 353.06 crores already, the film should now sprint to the 400 Crore Club. Dangal lifetime would in fact be beaten inside this week itself and then more would be added. The film was always expected to be BIG but in the manner in which it is doing currently, it has broken all barriers.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

