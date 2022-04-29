Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is all set to release next week and excitement around the film is at an all-time high. The trailer debuted during the latest Super Bowl and later surfaced on the internet.

Marvel Studios released the second trailer of the film two months ago. Since then several rumours and fan theories have been floating around. The trailers revealed new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as brought back familiar faces.

As the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearing, Marvel Studios keeps releasing new teasers to feed the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase’s curiosity. The latest trailer showcased many psychedelic places that Stephen Strange will be visiting as he crosses the multiverse of madness.

It is shown Strange’s constant meddling with the multiverse puts the MCU’s space-time at risk. The studios have been keeping their card close to their chest and revealing just tiny details about what’s next. This has created a lot of curiosity among comic book fans. Previous trailers have revealed a secret alliance of the most influential heroes of the cosmos, the Illuminati.

There are several superheroes that will make a cameo appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Tobey Maguire, who made his appearance as Spider-Man, is also expected to appear in the film. Not just that, Tom Cruise as Iron Man, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine are also set to make a cameo appearances in the film. There are many more reasons to watch the film. Needless to say, the film will have a massive opening on the day of release.

Benedict Cumberbatch led film is made around a budget of $150 to 200 million and it has already earned Rs 10 crore through its pre-bookings in India. Going by this, Sam Raimi’s directorial could easily earn around Rs 30 crore on it’s opening day.

So now we have to wait and see how much Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earns on Day 1.

