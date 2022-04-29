Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial is getting nastier with every passing day. There have been several revelations from both sides and the two have been on trial after Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Heard after she wrote an op-ed in 2018 for The Washington Post. Today, the Aquaman actress accepted pooping in the actor’s bed after having a nasty fight with him and later blamed it on her dogs. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Heard however didn’t mention Depp’s name in the 2018 op-ed piece but it was quite obvious for the fans to understand who she was talking about in the same. Post the write-up went viral, the Fantastic Beasts actor was cancelled, and also stopped landing roles in films post the fiasco. As a matter of fact, Disney also cancelled him from his popular franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Now, as per Starling Jenkins who happens to be on Johnny Depp’s security team has revealed that Amber Heard accepted that it wasn’t her dogs but herself who popped on the actor’s side of their shared bed and called it a ‘horrible practical joke,’ as stated by herself, as reported by The Independent.

Starling also recalled the night when the incident took place and revealed that it was April 21, 2016. It was a night before Amber Heard’s 30th birthday and a party was thrown at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

Earlier Johnny Depp revealed his reaction to the poop incident and told the court, “My initial response to that was, I laughed. It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard accepting pooping on Johnny’s side of their shared bed during the trial? Tell us in the comments below.

